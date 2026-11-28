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Samsung India has reorganised its senior leadership, appointing Yong Chan Oh as head of its Mobile Experience (MX) division following Soon Choi's departure for a new assignment in Africa.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the South Korean electronics major has also brought its Visual Display (VD) and Domestic Appliances (DA) businesses under a common leadership structure. Mike Chu, who currently heads the VD division, will oversee both businesses, although they will continue to operate independently.

Samsung India Leadership Reshuffle Follows Global Management Changes

The appointments coincide with a broader management transition at Samsung Electronics. On Nov 20, 2026, the company announced that TM Roh had relinquished leadership of its global MX business, with former chief operating officer Won-Joon Choi taking over.

The division oversees smartphones, tablets, wearables, personal computers and associated software and services.

According to Moneycontrol, citing an unnamed company source, Soon Choi's departure had been under consideration for some time, with Samsung working towards identifying an internal successor.

Choi joined Samsung India in January 2024 after overseeing regional product management for Southwest Asia during 2023.

Samsung had previously reorganised its Indian smartphone business in May 2026 following veteran executive Raju Pullan's departure.

Aditya Babbar assumed leadership of the smartphone business, while Hiren Rathod was elevated to a newly created national sales role covering offline, online and general trade channels. Rathod reported to Babbar, who reported to Choi.

Samsung Faces Smartphone Sales Slowdown And Rising Inventory Challenges

The management changes come amid weakening smartphone and television sales, with unsold inventory accumulated during the Diwali festive season affecting business momentum.

According to the report, excess stock across online channels and distributor networks has weighed on fresh sales and wholesale volumes.

Counterpoint Research data showed Samsung led festive-season smartphone sales with a 21% sell-out market share. However, its sales declined 8% year-on-year, against a 22% contraction in the broader smartphone market.

Despite outperforming the industry, Samsung continues to face significant inventory pressures, partly attributed by sources to its extensive distribution network.

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