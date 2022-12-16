Samsung in a new ad mocks Apple for lack of flippable iPhone | FPJ

Samsung has mocked Apple in a new World Cup-themed advertisement for its lack of a flippable iPhone while promoting its own Galaxy Z Flip 4.

According to MacRumors, the Galaxy Flip phones appear as fans in a soccer stadium inspired by the 2022 World Cup in an advertisement posted on Samsung's Weibo account.

While the Galaxy Flip phones cheer and flip in the stands, a few smartphones that resemble iPhones remain in the audience, standing still with sad emojis displayed on their displays as they look around at the sea of Galaxy Flip phones.

Text at the end of the commercial reads, "it's time to fold together", said the report.

As reported by Android Authority, the 30-second commercial was shown on Samsung's US YouTube channel.

Samsung essentially mocked Apple for not having foldable phones. Even though it is Samsung's biggest rival, the manufacturer of the iPhone hasn't yet joined the movement.

Apple may get a foldable phone in 2024

As per Samsung's own predictions, Apple intends to launch its first foldable product in 2024, which is just a little more than a year away.

Mocking Ad last month

Last month, Samsung in its ad mocked iPhone users that tells people to come over to their Android phones as Apple always make iPhone users wait for new and useful features.