Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 EMI Guide: Features, Price, And Monthly Instalment Breakdown |

Flagship phones keep getting bigger, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 goes the other way. It folds down to a compact square that fits comfortably in any pocket, weighs just 180 g, and measures a slim 6.1 mm when unfolded — making it one of the most portable flagship-grade phones available in India right now. Unfold it, and you get a full 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The AI-powered FlexWindow cover screen lets you reply to messages, run apps, and access Gemini Intelligence without opening the phone at all.

Starting at Rs. 1,24,999, the Galaxy Z Flip8 brings a genuinely different smartphone experience to the table. Explore your options for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 on EMI to see how Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance can spread the cost across manageable monthly instalments.

The FlexWindow cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip8 has moved well beyond showing the time and notifications — it now acts as a fully functional AI interface you can use without ever opening the phone.

Do more without unfolding: The 4.1-inch FlexWindow lets you reply to messages, control music, check widgets, and run select apps directly from the cover screen, saving you time during quick interactions throughout the day.

AI that works from the outside: Gemini Intelligence runs directly from the cover screen through a side-key press or a voice prompt, letting you book restaurants, pull up tickets, and automate tasks across more than 40 supported apps without touching the main display.

A smarter daily briefing: Now Brief surfaces personalised insights and suggested next steps on the FlexWindow home screen, so you see what matters most to you the moment you glance at your phone, without any extra tapping.

Hands-free selfies from the cover: The FlexWindow doubles as a viewfinder for the main 50MP rear camera, letting you take sharper, more detailed selfies than a front camera typically allows, simply by angling the phone.

Beyond the cover screen, the Galaxy Z Flip8 delivers reliable day-to-day performance and a camera system upgraded with AI-powered processing for sharper, more natural results.

Smooth, lag-free daily performance: The Exynos 2600 chipset and 12GB of RAM handle messaging, streaming, multitasking, and Galaxy AI features without slowdown, keeping the phone responsive throughout a busy day.

Natural-looking photos in every condition: The 50MP main camera runs through Samsung's ProVisual Engine, producing more accurate skin tones and better subject separation in portraits, so your photos look polished without heavy editing.

Flexible shooting angles with Flex Mode: The phone props itself up at an angle using its hinge, turning it into a hands-free stand for photography, video calls, and content viewing without needing a tripod or separate accessory.

All-day battery with wireless top-up: A 4,300 mAh battery handles a full day of regular use, and 15 W wireless charging lets you top up conveniently without hunting for a cable at the end of the day.

Performance specifications

Camera specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip8 comes in two storage variants, making it straightforward to pick based on how much you store on your device and how long you plan to keep it.

Disclaimer: Prices may differ based on location and time. Visit a Bajaj Finance partner store for the latest pricing.

Splitting the Galaxy Z Flip8's price into monthly instalments makes it significantly easier to manage, letting you bring home a premium flip phone without paying the full amount upfront.

Disclaimer: EMI figures are indicative and may vary based on tenure, processing fees, and applicable interest rates. Please confirm final figures at the time of purchase at a Bajaj Finance partner store.

Your choice between the two variants depends on how heavily you use your phone for photography, gaming, and media, and how long you intend to keep the device before upgrading.

The Insta EMI Card lets you convert the full price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 into Easy EMIs at Bajaj Finance partner stores across India, without needing a credit card to get started.

Before you visit the store:

Confirm your card loan offer: Log in to the Bajaj Finance app or website to check your pre-approved card loan offer and available limit, so you know exactly what you can spend before heading out.

Find a nearby partner store: Locate a Bajaj Finance partner electronics store in your city that stocks the Galaxy Z Flip8 and carries the variant you want, saving you an unnecessary trip.

Decide on your variant: Choose your preferred storage option and colour before you arrive at the store, so you spend less time deciding at the counter and more time walking out with your new phone.

At the store:

Request EMI payment: Inform the billing staff that you wish to pay using your Insta EMI Card, skipping the need to arrange the full amount upfront before taking the phone home.

Pick a comfortable tenure: Select a repayment period that keeps your monthly instalment manageable alongside your regular expenses, using the EMI table above as a starting reference.

Complete your verification: Enter your card details and One Time Password to finish the transaction quickly and take your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 home the same day.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 suits buyers who want a full flagship experience in a phone that actually fits in a pocket without compromise. The AI-native FlexWindow, slim build, and hands-free camera features set it apart from a standard slab phone in ways that become more noticeable with daily use. If portability, style, and a genuinely smarter cover screen matter to you, the Galaxy Z Flip8 makes a strong case. With Bajaj Finance Easy EMIs and the Insta EMI Card, the premium price becomes far more manageable on a monthly basis.