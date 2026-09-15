Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Arrives - Flagship Features At A Lower Price, But There Is A Catch

Samsung's latest Fan Edition smartphone brings a larger display and battery to Indian buyers at a ₹79,999 starting price | File Photo

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S26 FE in India on September 14, 2026, with sales set to begin on September 18, 2026. On paper, it reads like every Fan Edition before it, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a triple camera system, IP68 durability and Samsung's software support, all wrapped into a phone positioned below the standard Galaxy S26.

You can bring home the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance. You can also visit your nearest Bajaj Finance partner store to explore available festival offers.

The Catch

The Galaxy S26 FE is priced at Rs. 79,999 in India, putting it at the same starting price as the standard Galaxy S26. The Galaxy S25 FE launched at Rs. 59,999 last year, creating a clear price gap below its flagship sibling. This time, that gap has effectively disappeared, making the S26 FE's value proposition more complicated.

The chipset explains part of it. Where the Galaxy S26 uses Samsung's newer Exynos 2600, the S26 FE steps down to the previous-generation Exynos 2500, a meaningful difference in raw performance even though much of the camera hardware and display technology carries over. The S26 FE also comes with 8GB RAM in its base configuration, while the standard Galaxy S26 offers 12GB RAM.

How the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE differ from the Galaxy S26?

The Galaxy S26 FE shares several features with the standard Galaxy S26, but the two phones differ in key areas such as display size, chipset, RAM, battery capacity and camera hardware. The table below compares the major specifications of both models.

How much has the S26 FE improved over its predecessor?

The Galaxy S26 FE brings several upgrades over the S25 FE, with improvements focused on battery capacity, charging speeds, display brightness, software and screen size. These changes make the newer FE model a more capable option for users upgrading from the Galaxy S25 FE.

Who should consider buying the S26 FE?

The Galaxy S26 FE still makes sense for buyers who specifically want Samsung's ecosystem, camera tuning and long-term software support without paying Ultra-level prices, particularly anyone upgrading from a Galaxy S22 or older who will notice a significant jump regardless of which exact S26 family member they choose.

What has changed is the argument for choosing it over the standard S26 itself, since the price gap that traditionally made FE phones an easy recommendation has disappeared this year. Buyers deciding purely on raw performance and RAM headroom may find the standard S26 the more future-proof choice, while those who prioritise a larger display and bigger battery may find the S26 FE more appealing.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE cost in India?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is priced at Rs. 79,999 in India. This puts it at the same starting price as the standard Galaxy S26, making the pricing one of the most important factors for buyers comparing the two models.

You can explore offers on the latest Samsung phones on Bajaj Finance and check available Easy EMI options for your preferred model.

Splitting the cost with Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance

A price of Rs. 79,999 makes flexible payment options relevant for buyers considering the Galaxy S26 FE. Rather than paying the full amount upfront, buyers can convert the purchase into monthly instalments through Bajaj Finance's Easy EMI network. Across Bajaj Finance's smartphone catalogue, EMI plans start at Rs. 830 a month, though the actual instalment for the Galaxy S26 FE will depend on the purchase amount and repayment tenure selected.

Steps to shop on Easy EMIs

1. Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store.

2. Enquire about Easy EMI options for the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE.

3. Check the available offers and benefits.

4. Choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.

5. Complete the purchase and take home your new smartphone with convenient monthly payments.