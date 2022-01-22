Samsung adds 'Pro Mode' support for Galaxy S21 Ultra's telephoto camera via 'Expert RAW' app

Samsung has started adding Pro Mode support for the Galaxy S21 Ultra's dedicated telephoto camera via a new "Expert RAW" app.

According to 9To5Google, the Expert RAW app for Galaxy S21 Ultra has been updated to fix a number of issues including when using the telephoto camera.

This could also solve issues including shutter speed information when attempting to capture long exposure photos with the Expert RAW app.

Images can also be saved in their lossless JPEG versions or 16-bit linear DND RAW formats.

Expert RAW also supports HDR. One can even directly open DNG RAW files in Adobe Lightroom through a dedicated button on the image viewer screen.

Meanwhile, Samsung recently announced the official launch of One UI 4 that will roll out first on the Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The update is based on Android 12 and adds new theming options, keyboard tweaks and privacy settings.

With a whole host of new Colour Palettes to choose from, you can alter the look and feel of everything from your home screen to icons, menu, button and background.

On the data security front, One UI 4 alerts you when an app is attempting to access your camera or microphone, and offers a new privacy dashboard that brings all your settings and controls into one convenient place.

