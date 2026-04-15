SAMHI Hotels Signs Pact With Ingka Centres To Lease 162-Room Hotel In Noida

SAMHI Hotels expands presence with new hotel project in Ingka Centres’ mixed-use development in Noida | Representational Image

New Delhi, April 15, 2026: SAMHI Hotels on Wednesday said its subsidiary SAMHI Skyline has entered into an agreement for leasing a 162-room hotel within Ingka Centres India's upcoming 2.5 million square feet mixed-use development in Noida.

The project will be executed under SAMHI's long-term variable lease model, ensuring strong alignment of interests while maintaining a capital-light approach, SAMHI Hotels stated.

Project details and partnership

The hotel will be managed under an international hotel brand to be determined in due course, it added. Ingka Centres India is a part of the Ingka Group, which operates three businesses: IKEA Retail, Ingka Centres, and Ingka Investments.

Part of mixed-use development

The hotel will form part of Ingka Centres' mixed-use meeting places concept.

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Company statement

Ashish Jakhanwala, Chairman & Managing Director, SAMHI Hotels Ltd, said: “This partnership with Ingka Centres represents a significant milestone for SAMHI as we continue to scale through our capital-efficient, long-term variable lease model in the National Capital Region. The Noida project is a marquee development with strong underlying demand drivers, and we are delighted to collaborate with world-class partners in Ingka to deliver a landmark hospitality asset".

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