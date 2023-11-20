 Sam Altman And Greg Brockman To Join Microsoft To Lead New Advanced AI Research Team, Announces Satya Nadella
Sam Altman And Greg Brockman To Join Microsoft To Lead New Advanced AI Research Team, Announces Satya Nadella

Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, the organisation behind ChatGPT, has left the artificial intelligence company and resigned from its board with immediate effect on November 17.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Sam Altman, former OpenAI CEO, and President Greg Brockman will join Microsoft to spearhead a new advanced AI research team, Satya Nadella announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

In his post on X, he mentioned, "We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them. And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success."

Retweeting Satya Nadella's post, Sam Altman, on his social media platform X, wrote, "The mission continues."

Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, the organisation behind ChatGPT, has left the artificial intelligence company and resigned from its board with immediate effect on November 17. Following the termination of Sam Altman, due to a lack of consistent transparency with the board of directors, Greg Brockman, the President and co-founder of OpenAI, has also resigned from his position as chairman of the board.

