SALT Raises Pre-funding Round To ₹18 Cr |

SALT, India's first premium-luxury oral care and hygiene brand co-founded by Bollywood and TV producers Karanraj Kohli and Viraj Kapur raises an undisclosed amount led by Dr. Viraj Doshi, Angel Investor, and others in its pre-seed round and is currently valued at approx. INR 18 CR. SALT has been created and designed to become a way of life.

Founded on the principle that oral care should be a way of life, SALT has crafted a range of products using handpicked, all-natural ingredients that nurture and beautify smiles. Unlike traditional oral care brands that focus solely on medical ailments, SALT aims to provide a platform for embracing the beauty and luxury of oral wellness.

With the successful funding round, SALT is well-positioned to expand its product offerings, reach a wider audience, and further its mission of reimagining oral wellness. The company is excited to continue its journey as a "partner in care" for those seeking to elevate their oral hygiene experience.

The solutions and precision come from a place of beautifying oral hygiene as a gesture of self-love. Each product of SALT is an aggregate of the collective efforts invested by nature’s flora, a team of experts, and the perpetually guided purpose. With SALT oral care is not merely a regimen but a lifestyle choice that invites consumers to elevate their journey towards better dental health.

SALT is committed to sustainability and authenticity. From the bristles of their toothbrushes to the taste of their teeth powders, every intermediary product is sourced organically from the richness of forestry baubles. SALT believes that by investing in the authenticity of these intermediaries, sustainability can become synonymous with sophistication and luxury.

Speaking on the occasion, Viraj Kapur, Co-Founder, SALT said, "Our pre-seed funds are guiding us towards a future where innovation and sustainability merge seamlessly. We're allocating resources strategically, not only for manufacturing excellence but also for the dynamic world of marketing automation."

“As a seasoned orthodontist, what captivated me about investing in this oral health care brand beyond its innovation, is its unwavering commitment to purity and sustainability. With a fusion of advanced science, innovative technology, and the brands' dedication to being SLS, paraben, toxic, triclosan and peroxide free, this brand is at the forefront of redefining the standards of oral care. It's a testament to a healthier and more conscious future for oral care.” says Dr Viraj Doshi, Lead Investor.

Karanraj Kohli, Co-Founder, SALT adds "We are futuristic craftsmen, committed to leaving an impeccable legacy for our planet and people. When you choose our brand, you're joining a movement dedicated to making the world a brighter, healthier, and a more sustainable place. Together, we're crafting a future where every brush, every smile, and every choice makes a meaningful impact."