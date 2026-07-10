Salasar Techno Engineering Targets 20% Revenue Growth to ₹1,800 Crore in FY27 | X - @SalasarLimited

New Delhi, Jul 10: Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, which provides infrastructure solutions across many sectors, is targeting 20 per cent growth in its revenue this fiscal to Rs 1,800 crore, driven by a strong order book.

The Noida-based company posted a Rs 1,511.89 crore revenue during FY26, from Rs 1,454.69 crore in the preceding year. Its profit, however, declined to Rs 17.21 crore from Rs 19.10 crore.

"We are well placed to deliver around 20 per cent growth this fiscal, with revenue expected to reach about Rs 1,800 crore," Salasar Techno Engineering Managing Director Shashank Agarwal said.

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Growth outlook and order book

The expected growth outlook is supported by an order book of about Rs 2,500 crore, he said, adding that there is a strong execution momentum across power transmission and distribution, railway electrification, telecom, and industrial fabrication.

"Recent large order wins, including projects from RVNL, UPPTCL and TANGEDCO, are providing healthy visibility for the year ahead," Agarwal said.

He said the company is well positioned for sustained growth this fiscal and beyond because of a diversified business model, stronger technical qualifications, and execution across both domestic and select global markets.

Expansion and manufacturing capacity

Salasar Techno Engineering was listed on the BSE and NSE in July 2017.

In 2024, the company raised Rs 290.77 crore through preferential allotment, with a substantial portion deployed towards the acquisition of EMC Limited.

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Salasar has four plants in Hapur in UP and Bhilai in Chhattisgarh to manufacture telecom towers and monopoles, transmission towers and monopoles, substations, railway OHE (Overhead Electrification) structures, civil and industrial steel structures, smart city poles, lighting poles, high masts, flag masts, portable towers and camouflaging solutions.

Together, these facilities have a total installed annual capacity of 2.11 lakh tonnes.

Salasar is into four core verticals: telecom; power; civil and Industry; and Urban and Smart Infra.

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