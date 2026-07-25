SAIL Reports Over Two-Fold Jump In Q1 Net Profit To ₹1,644 Crore On Reduced Expenses And Cost Management |

New Delhi, Jul 24: State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Friday posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,644.05 crore in the June quarter, mainly on account of reduced expenses.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 744.58 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

SAIL increased its total income to Rs 26,451.21 crore from Rs 26,083.90 crore in Q1FY26.

While expenses stood at Rs 24,146.32 crore, down from Rs 25,189.19 crore in April-June of the preceding fiscal.

In a separate statement, SAIL said its crude steel output reduced to 4.76 million tonnes (MT), from 4.85 MT in Q1 FY26.

The sales also fell to 4.16 MT from 4.55 MT in the year-ago period.

SAIL Chairman Ashok Kumar Panda said amid global uncertainties, the domestic steel industry demonstrated resilience backed by sustained demand in domestic steel consumption.

He said, "SAIL, through enhanced operational efficiencies, prudent cost management and focused marketing initiatives, has delivered a significantly profitable first quarter in FY27. The company remains confident of leveraging robust manufacturing capabilities and continues to strengthen performance while capitalizing on the sustained domestic steel demand." SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest public sector steel-making entity, having an annual capacity of over 20 MT.

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