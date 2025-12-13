 SAIL Emerges As The Highest Seller Of TMT Bars In India, With Cumulative Sales Of 12.7 Million Tonnes
Public sector giant Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on Saturday reported a strong sales performance in November 2025, recording 27 per cent growth year‑on‑year. SAIL also emerged as the highest seller of TMT bars in the country during the month, the statement said. The strong monthly momentum was also visible in the April–November 2025 period, with cumulative sales of 12.7 million tonnes.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Public sector giant Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on Saturday reported a strong sales performance in November 2025, recording 27 per cent growth year‑on‑year. The retail sales volumes surged 69 per cent to 0.14 million tonnes in November from 0.084 million tonnes a year earlier, a statement said.

The steel supplier said that growth was broad‑based across product categories and distribution channels, led by domestic saleable steel, road dispatches, and door deliveries from warehouses. SAIL also emerged as the highest seller of TMT bars in the country during the month, the statement said. The strong monthly momentum was also visible in the April–November 2025 period, with cumulative sales of 12.7 million tonnes, a 14 per cent increase over 11.1 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

The company attributed resilient performance to a strong sales strategy with continuous endeavor by the SAIL team in the marketplace despite many challenges, including global price pressures and demand volatility arising from various global trade policy uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. Retail channel sales for April-November rose to 0.97 million tonnes, up 13 per cent from 0.86 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

The steel manufacturer added that this growth is also supported by ongoing nationwide brand promotion campaigns. The results reflect customer‑centric efforts, market leadership, and operational excellence in navigating challenging global conditions SAIL in October supplied the entire requirement of special grade steel for the INS Androth, commissioned into the Indian Navy, marking a proud milestone in the country’s journey to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector, according to SAIL. SAIL has supplied the full quantity of special grade steel - including HR Sheets and Plates - for the eight ASW-SWC, including INS Arnala and Androth, being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE).

