Safeguard your earnings with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Individuals should not only focus on saving money, but also towards growing their wealth. There are multiple investment options available in the market that facilitate growth. However, each market linked tool brings along their respective risks. If you are a risk averse investor you might want to consider investing in a sound financial tool. Amidst the sea of uncertainties and volatile market movements, fixed deposit, has proved to be a safe harbour for investors. As a stable investment platform, a fixed deposit enables you to park your savings with the assurance of yielding stable returns.
Why choose Bajaj Finance online FD?
Fixed deposit plans are offered by post offices, various banks and non-banking financial companies. With many options available, choosing the right investment tool could be a challenging task. Here’s why investing in a Bajaj Finance FD can be a smart move.
Earn substantial returns at maturity
To yield generous returns at maturity, you should consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD. This is because the fixed deposit interest rates offered by post office FDs and bank FDs are much lower as compared to the FD interest rates that are associated with Bajaj Finance FD. To verify the same, here’s an example.
Consider an example where a senior citizen invests Rs. 15,00,000 for a tenor of 5 years in a Bajaj Finance FD that locks in the invested amount at interest rates of up to 6.75%*. The returns on each of the investment instruments have been provided in the table below:
Senior citizens can benefit from an additional 0.25% rate benefit, regardless of the mode of investment they choose.
You can also choose to invest the same amount for the same tenor in a non-cumulative fixed deposit plan by Bajaj Finance. With Bajaj Finance non-cumulative FD, you can choose to receive interest payouts monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually based on your liquidity requirements and financial plans.
For estimating the returns with other values of chosen deposit amount, interest rate, and tenor, you can use the FD interest rates calculator on the official website of Bajaj Finserv.
Laddering deposits
It is recommended that you ladder deposits, instead of investing all your savings in one fixed deposit, if easy liquification is what you aim for. This not only enables you to balance the effect of fluctuating interest rates on your deposits, but also helps you to collect returns of multiple FDs and deposit it into a high-paying fixed deposit in the future.
Easy online investment procedure
You don’t have to suffer the exhaustion of waiting in long queues, as you can now invest in Bajaj Finance online FD plans from the comfort of your home. The Bajaj Finance online FD form and cKYC document verification process will make your overall experience better. An additional FD interest rate of 0.10% can be earned by utilizing this end-to-end paperless investment procedure.
Credible investment platform
Bajaj Finance online FD is a haven for safeguarding your earnings. This can be verified from the high credit ratings it has received from CRISIL (FAAA) and ICRA (MAAA) which are the leading credit rating agencies in India. It means that your savings are in safe hands.
After careful consideration of the above-mentioned factors, it is safe to say that Bajaj Finance FD offers tremendous value to investors, while also guaranteeing their money’s safety. You can avail the benefits of lucrative interest rates, periodic payout options, special benefits for senior citizens, and enjoy the guaranteed safety of your deposit. Open a Bajaj Finance online FD today, and safeguard your earnings from volatile market movements.
