Safeguard your earnings with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Individuals should not only focus on saving money, but also towards growing their wealth. There are multiple investment options available in the market that facilitate growth. However, each market linked tool brings along their respective risks. If you are a risk averse investor you might want to consider investing in a sound financial tool. Amidst the sea of uncertainties and volatile market movements, fixed deposit, has proved to be a safe harbour for investors. As a stable investment platform, a fixed deposit enables you to park your savings with the assurance of yielding stable returns.

Why choose Bajaj Finance online FD?

Fixed deposit plans are offered by post offices, various banks and non-banking financial companies. With many options available, choosing the right investment tool could be a challenging task. Here’s why investing in a Bajaj Finance FD can be a smart move.

Earn substantial returns at maturity

To yield generous returns at maturity, you should consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD. This is because the fixed deposit interest rates offered by post office FDs and bank FDs are much lower as compared to the FD interest rates that are associated with Bajaj Finance FD. To verify the same, here’s an example.

Consider an example where a senior citizen invests Rs. 15,00,000 for a tenor of 5 years in a Bajaj Finance FD that locks in the invested amount at interest rates of up to 6.75%*. The returns on each of the investment instruments have been provided in the table below: