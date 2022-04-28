SafeGold launches limited edition coin for Akshaya Tritiya

SafeGold, a homegrown digital platform, has launched a premium and limited collection of gold coins commemorating India’s national animal - Tiger. The company will release 1000 of these Tiger engraved gold coins to offer Indians a variety and a premium choice of buying and gifting this Akshaya Tritiya, it said in a statement.

The coin has been released in a 10 gm weight, and can be purchased on SafeGold’s own website along with select partner platforms, starting April 29 onwards.

Existing SafeGold customers may convert their digital gold balance to these limited edition coins, with a special gift box.

India houses the second largest community of gold purchasers with the multiple options of products available in the market.

Commenting on the launch of this limited edition gold coin, Gaurav Mathur, Founder & MD, SafeGold, ‘With the launch of these limited-edition gold coins, our vision is to cater to that segment of customers who look forward to purchasing exclusive, high quality, and precious collectibles, especially on auspicious occasions.”

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:24 AM IST