Sachin Bansal’s Navi Raises $100 Million rom Prosus Ahead of Potential $300 Million IPO

Fintech company Navi, founded by Sachin Bansal, has secured $100 million from Dutch technology investor Prosus in its first institutional capital raise. The transaction remains subject to regulatory clearances, including approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The investment comes as Navi prepares for a potential listing on Indian stock exchanges. The Bengaluru-based company is reportedly targeting an IPO of around $300 million and has appointed investment bankers to advise it on the proposed public offering.

Prosus Invests in Navi Ahead of IPO

Prosus already has a significant presence in India’s financial technology sector through its investment in payments and lending company PayU. The latest investment also brings Bansal together with an investor that had previously backed Flipkart, the e-commerce company he co-founded with Binny Bansal.

Bansal said Prosus has a strong record of investing in technology businesses over the long term and described the new partnership as particularly significant given his earlier association with the broader Naspers and Prosus group.

Prosus India Investments and M&A head Ashutosh Sharma said Navi’s large user base, technology-focused business model and multiple financial services offerings were among the factors that attracted the investor.

Navi Expands UPI and Lending Operations

Navi has emerged as a major player in India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem. The fintech processed about 947 million UPI transactions worth ₹48,318 crore in July, making it the fourth-largest UPI app by transaction volume.

The company also operates a substantial lending business through Navi Finserv. The lending arm has assets under management of more than ₹13,000 crore, with personal loans accounting for nearly 90% of its credit portfolio.

Navi said its lending business has served around 3.8 million customers.

The latest fundraise is expected to strengthen Navi’s financial position as it works towards its potential public-market debut.