SaaS startup CogniSaaS raises Seed funding led by Arali Ventures

Bengaluru based CogniSaaS, a startup that offers a customer onboarding tool for enterprise SaaS companies, has raised an undisclosed amount in Seed funding from Arali Ventures, a Seed-stage venture capital firm focused on investing in disruptive enterprise-tech startups.

The funding saw participation from 100X Entrepreneur and Supermorpheus along with marquee angels such as Aneesh Reddy, Ashish Sharma, Pallav Nadhani, Archana Priyadarshini and others. In May 2021, the company raised a pre-seed round from Techstars.

Commenting on the funds raised, Rupesh Rao, Founder and CEO of CogniSaaS said, “The current tools for customer onboarding and legacy project management are mostly 'task tracking' tools. For historical reasons, these tools were not designed to track the value delivery by tracking customer business outcomes and use cases. CogniSaaS was built to automate the tracking of customer-centric value delivery with structured data that includes 'use cases', associated product dependencies and implementation task dependencies – in a ‘single source of truth’.”

Rao has two decades of experience in the enterprise software industry. Prior to starting CogniSaaS, he was Chief Customer Officer at CropIn.

Rajiv Raghunandan, Managing Partner, Arali Ventures further added, “The Indian SaaS industry has now matured to the next level with companies focusing on nuanced problem statements. At Arali Ventures, we are keen on partnering with such founders & companies. CogniSaaS is one such company that enables enterprise software/SAAS companies to deliver real time visibility of value delivery. The product orchestrates and enhances the level of collaboration amongst internal teams and the visibility of senior leaders across the business, which is the need of the hour.”

Aneesh Reddy, CEO of Capillary Technologies (one of the customers of CogniSaaS) said, “For enterprise SaaS companies, real-time delivering of value to the customers is now becoming a critical business metric that requires seamless collaboration among internal cross-functional teams, implementation partners and the customer. However, these teams face challenges with different silos of tools for tracking the implementation status and manual process for product prioritization. By using the 'single source of truth' platform from CogniSaaS, our teams can track, prioritize, and deliver value for customers at scale.”

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 03:16 PM IST