Russia-Ukraine war: Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet fly to evacuate stranded Indians back home

A slew of airlines from India are operating evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indian citizens since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.

India had announced the launch of Operation Ganga to evacuate stranded citizens in Ukraine amid a worsening crisis in the country following the declaration of war by Russia on Thursday.

Amid the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian government is bringing back its citizens stranded in Ukraine.

Harsh V Shringla said that the government will bear the complete cost of the evacuation process from Ukraine.

IndiGo is operating two evacuation flights using A321 aircraft which are being operated from Delhi to Bucharest, Romania and to Budapest, Hungary via Istanbul, today, as part of Govt of India’s Operation Ganga mission.

The company will operate flights on Monday and Tuesday from Delhi.

Flight Schedule | IndiGo

"We are closely liaising with the government to offer our support for more such evacuations flights," the company said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, Air India plane from Mumbai landed in the Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday morning to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive.

The aircraft, AI1943, took off from the Mumbai airport around 3.40 AM (Indian Standard Time) and landed at the Bucharest airport around 10.45 AM (Indian Standard Time), senior government officials said.

Air India will operate more flights on Saturday to Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since the morning of February 24 and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

Air India said on Twitter on Friday night that it will be operating flights on B787 aircraft from Delhi and Mumbai to Bucharest and Budapest on Saturday as special government charter flights to fly back stranded Indian citizens.

SpiceJet has announced it will operate a special evacuation flight to Budapest, Hungary to bring home Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine.

The airline will use its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for this special flight. The aircraft will fly to Budapest from Delhi and the return fight will operate via Kutaisi, Georgia.

Flight Schedule | SpiceJet

SpiceJet is planning to operate more evacuation flights and is in discussion with concerned authorities.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:37 PM IST