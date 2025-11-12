 'Rupee Will Trade In The Range Of 88.5–89 Per Dollar Till Month End': Bank Of Baroda Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Rupee Will Trade In The Range Of 88.5–89 Per Dollar Till Month End': Bank Of Baroda Report

'Rupee Will Trade In The Range Of 88.5–89 Per Dollar Till Month End': Bank Of Baroda Report

Global currencies showed varied performance against the dollar in the last month, with emerging market currencies generally strengthening when advanced economy currencies weakened, the report said. The dollar strengthened due to a growing consensus amongst market participants that the Fed is unlikely to cut rates again this year.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The movement in the dollar and progress in the US‑India trade negotiations will determine the Indian rupee’s direction in November, a report said on Wednesday, adding that rupee will trade in the range of 88.5–89 per dollar till month end.

The outlook, however, hinges on the US dollar's trajectory and US macro data on inflation and the labour market, which will influence the Federal Reserve’s rate decision in December, the report from Bank of Baroda (BoB) said. Any positive development on the US-India trade deal is likely to lift investor sentiments, the bank said, adding that concerns about higher US tariffs’ impact on the domestic economy are weighing on foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows.

Read Also
Rupee Depreciates 15 Paise To 88.65 Against Dollar, Dragged By Elevated Crude Oil Prices & Foreign...
article-image

Rupee remained steady in the last month, even though it continued to trade near a record low amid a stronger dollar, sluggish inflows and strong demand from importers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention was prevalent in the forex market to prevent the currency sliding to new lows, marking a notable shift from recent months’ freer currency movement, the bank said, forecasting that trend to persist in the coming days.

Global currencies showed varied performance against the dollar in the last month, with emerging market currencies generally strengthening when advanced economy currencies weakened, the report said. The dollar strengthened due to a growing consensus amongst market participants that the Fed is unlikely to cut rates again this year.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai's Iconic AER Receives Tatler Best Bars Awards 2025: Here's Why This Rooftop Party Spot At Worli Deserves Its Own Zip Code
Mumbai's Iconic AER Receives Tatler Best Bars Awards 2025: Here's Why This Rooftop Party Spot At Worli Deserves Its Own Zip Code
Google's Nano Banana 2 Launching Soon, Likely To Be Powered By Gemini 3 Pro Visual AI
Google's Nano Banana 2 Launching Soon, Likely To Be Powered By Gemini 3 Pro Visual AI
SEBI Concentrates On Entities Dealing In Speculative Trading Calls, Rather Than Those Offering Long-Term Fiduciary Investment Advice: Report
SEBI Concentrates On Entities Dealing In Speculative Trading Calls, Rather Than Those Offering Long-Term Fiduciary Investment Advice: Report
Average Inflation To Be At 2.1% Due To Subdued Food Inflation & Contained Demand Pressures
Average Inflation To Be At 2.1% Due To Subdued Food Inflation & Contained Demand Pressures

The US Federal Reserve may take a cautious approach to further rate cuts due to a dearth of key economic data due to a prolonged US government shutdown, the bank noted. The rupee traded in the range between 87.83 per dollar and 88.70 per dollar over the last month, with average annualised volatility falling from over 4 per cent in October to 1.2 per cent in November, the report noted.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Concentrates On Entities Dealing In Speculative Trading Calls, Rather Than Those Offering...

SEBI Concentrates On Entities Dealing In Speculative Trading Calls, Rather Than Those Offering...

Average Inflation To Be At 2.1% Due To Subdued Food Inflation & Contained Demand Pressures

Average Inflation To Be At 2.1% Due To Subdued Food Inflation & Contained Demand Pressures

Will PM Kisan 21st Installment Be Released This Week? Farmers Await Cabinet’s Big Announcement

Will PM Kisan 21st Installment Be Released This Week? Farmers Await Cabinet’s Big Announcement

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Terms Listing Of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles A 'Defining...

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Terms Listing Of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles A 'Defining...

'Rupee Will Trade In The Range Of 88.5–89 Per Dollar Till Month End': Bank Of Baroda Report

'Rupee Will Trade In The Range Of 88.5–89 Per Dollar Till Month End': Bank Of Baroda Report