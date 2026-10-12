Rupee Surges 96 Paise Against US Dollar, Here's What Triggered Its Biggest One-Day Rally In Six Months?

The rupee surged 96 paise to 95.77 against the US dollar. |

Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened sharply against the US dollar on Monday, October 12, 2026, closing at 95.77, up 96 paise from Friday's closing level of 96.73.

The nearly 1 per cent appreciation marked the currency's biggest single-day gain in six months, largely supported by fresh measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Here are four key reasons behind the rupee's recovery:

RBI Eases Dollar Demand From Oil Companies

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum regularly require large amounts of dollars to purchase crude oil.

From October 12, the RBI introduced an arrangement to meet their entire daily dollar requirements through designated banks.

This reduced pressure from their regular dollar purchases in the open market, supporting the rupee.

However, the companies' dollar requirements remain unchanged. Only the mechanism for meeting those requirements has changed.

Higher Costs For Currency Derivative Deals

Companies use currency derivatives to protect themselves against future fluctuations in exchange rates, a practice known as hedging.

The RBI has directed banks to maintain a 20 per cent cash reserve against the rupee value of certain specified foreign exchange derivative transactions.

This could increase transaction costs and discourage excessive dollar hedging.

Importantly, the requirement does not represent a 20 per cent tax on all dollar purchases.

Stricter Rules To Curb Speculation

The RBI has tightened regulations governing rupee-related foreign exchange transactions.

These include restrictions on rebooking cancelled contracts and lowering thresholds linked to documentation of genuine foreign exchange requirements.

The measures aim to discourage repeated transactions against the same underlying exposure and reduce speculative bets against the rupee.

However, legitimate importers could also face higher hedging costs.

RBI Action Improves Market Sentiment

Currency movements depend not only on immediate dollar demand but also on expectations about future exchange rates.

The RBI's measures signalled its willingness to address pressure on the rupee.

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Reuters also reported possible dollar sales through state-run banks, although these were market assessments rather than separately confirmed RBI interventions.

Together, these developments helped improve sentiment and supported the rupee's sharp recovery.