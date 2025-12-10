 Rupee Slips 20 Paise To 90.07 Against US Dollar, Tariff Concerns & US FED Reserve Policy Decision Drag Investor Sentiment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Slips 20 Paise To 90.07 Against US Dollar, Tariff Concerns & US FED Reserve Policy Decision Drag Investor Sentiment

Rupee Slips 20 Paise To 90.07 Against US Dollar, Tariff Concerns & US FED Reserve Policy Decision Drag Investor Sentiment

The rupee depreciated 20 paise to 90.07 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, facing pressure from importer dollar demand, tariff concerns, and market anticipation of the US Federal Reserve policy decision. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.00 against the US dollar, then lost ground and fell to 90.07 against the American currency.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 20 paise to 90.07 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, facing pressure from importer dollar demand, tariff concerns and market anticipation of US FED Reserve policy decision.

Forex traders said all eyes will be on the US-India trade talks which could give some positivity to the rupee in the coming days.India and the United States will commence three-day talks on the first phase of their proposed bilateral trade agreement here from December 10.

Read Also
India Sets $50 Billion Target By 2030 For Bilateral Trade With Canada, For Brandishing Investment...
article-image

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.00 against the US dollar, then lost ground and fell to 90.07 against the American currency.On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 89.87 against the US dollar. "The rupee is expected to remain in the trading range of 89.70-90.20 for the day as the dollar index rose to 99.20 level," said Anil Kumar Bhansal, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Market is focussed on the stance the US Federal Reserve Chief chairman Jerome Powell will deliver in the US FED meeting this week, traders said. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent higher at 99.23 amid anticipation of a hawkish rate cut from the FED.

FPJ Shorts
RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today For 2585 Posts At rrbapply.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW
RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today For 2585 Posts At rrbapply.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW
Rajasthan Tragedy: 4 Killed, 28 Injured After Sleeper Bus Collides With Truck On Jaipur-Bikaner Highway; Video Surfaces
Rajasthan Tragedy: 4 Killed, 28 Injured After Sleeper Bus Collides With Truck On Jaipur-Bikaner Highway; Video Surfaces
Rakul Preet Singh Swears By Desi Skincare Remedies; Jackky Bhagnani's 'Reason To Glow' Is His Wife | FPJ EXCLUSIVE
Rakul Preet Singh Swears By Desi Skincare Remedies; Jackky Bhagnani's 'Reason To Glow' Is His Wife | FPJ EXCLUSIVE
Lok Sabha To Continue SIR Discussion Today; Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Speak At 5 PM
Lok Sabha To Continue SIR Discussion Today; Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Speak At 5 PM

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.19 per cent at USD 62.06 per barrel in futures trade. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share benchmark index Sensex was trading 134.71 points higher at 84,800.99, while the Nifty was up 41.50 points at 25,881.15.Foreign Institutional Investors sold equities worth Rs 3,760.08 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Two Former Officials Of Brightcom Group Settle Case Of Flouting Regulatory Norms With SEBI After...

Two Former Officials Of Brightcom Group Settle Case Of Flouting Regulatory Norms With SEBI After...

IRB Infrastructure Posts 16% Year-On-Year Rise In Toll Revenue To ₹716 Crore In November 2025

IRB Infrastructure Posts 16% Year-On-Year Rise In Toll Revenue To ₹716 Crore In November 2025

Rupee Slips 20 Paise To 90.07 Against US Dollar, Tariff Concerns & US FED Reserve Policy Decision...

Rupee Slips 20 Paise To 90.07 Against US Dollar, Tariff Concerns & US FED Reserve Policy Decision...

Sensex, Nifty Open In Green After Two Days Of Consecutive Losses, Amid Mixed Global Cues & Investor...

Sensex, Nifty Open In Green After Two Days Of Consecutive Losses, Amid Mixed Global Cues & Investor...

US Threat Of Imposing Additional Tariffs On Indian Rice Is 'Not A Major Concern', Demand Remains...

US Threat Of Imposing Additional Tariffs On Indian Rice Is 'Not A Major Concern', Demand Remains...