 Rupee Roars To Two-Month High, Jumps 67 Paise As FCNR-B Inflows Surge
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Rupee Roars To Two-Month High, Jumps 67 Paise As FCNR-B Inflows Surge

The rupee jumped 67 paise to a two-month high of Rs 94.30 against the dollar as massive FCNR-B inflows strengthened sentiment and RBI’s forex position.

Tejas KoliUpdated: Thursday, September 03, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
Rupee Roars To Two-Month High, Jumps 67 Paise As FCNR-B Inflows Surge
Rupee Roars |

Mumbai: The Indian rupee staged a sharp rally against the US dollar on Thursday, September 3, gaining 67 paise to reach a two-month high after stronger-than-expected FCNR-B inflows boosted sentiment.

The rupee opened at Rs 94.30 against the US dollar, compared with Wednesday’s closing level of Rs 94.97. The move marked its biggest single-day gain since June.

RBI’s $127 Billion FCNR-B Boost

The rally followed the Reserve Bank of India’s disclosure that banks had mobilised $127.23 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank, or FCNR-B deposits.

Including external commercial borrowings and overseas foreign currency borrowings, cumulative inflows reached $136.38 billion.

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The mobilisation followed the RBI’s June 8 facility designed to attract foreign currency into India’s banking system and strengthen external buffers.

Inflows accelerated significantly during August. As of August 21, banks had mobilised $65.4 billion through FCNR-B deposits, before the figure surged to $127.23 billion by month-end.

Following the strong response, the RBI brought forward the closure of the FCNR-B deposit mobilisation window to August 31 from September 30.

USD-INR Levels in Focus

Currency experts see an immediate USD-INR trading range of Rs 94.10-Rs 95.50. A decisive break below Rs 94.10 could potentially push the rupee towards Rs 93.50.

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The RBI’s improved foreign exchange position could also provide greater flexibility to rebuild reserves and contain excessive rupee depreciation.

However, risks remain. Brent crude trading near $95 per barrel and elevated global bond yields could pressure the Indian currency amid continuing geopolitical tensions.

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