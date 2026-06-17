Rupee Opens 11 Paise Higher At 94.45 As Crude Oil Softens, Dollar Weakens Ahead Of Fed Decision

The Indian rupee opened higher on June 17, supported by a continued decline in global crude oil prices, though gains may remain limited due to mixed performance in Asian currencies and cautious investor sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy decision.

The rupee opened 11 paise stronger at 94.45 against the US dollar, compared with the previous session’s close of 94.56.

Market expectations were aligned with a softer dollar and easing oil prices, which typically support the domestic currency.

According to Finrex, the fall in Brent crude below the $80 per barrel mark, along with the US Dollar Index slipping to around 99.50, is expected to provide short-term support to the rupee.

However, analysts advised exporters to use any intraday rise in USD/INR to hedge positions, as volatility remains elevated. Importers, on the other hand, have been advised to accumulate dollars on dips toward the 94.20 level.

In broader Asian currency trade, performance remained mixed. The Philippine peso emerged as the strongest performer, gaining 0.257%, followed by modest gains in the Japanese yen, Chinese renminbi, and Singapore dollar.

In contrast, the South Korean won was the weakest regional currency, falling 0.313%, followed by declines in the Indonesian rupiah and Taiwan dollar.

The Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit remained largely stable with minor fluctuations.

The US dollar itself softened ahead of the Federal Reserve’s first policy meeting under Chair Kevin Warsh, with markets also tracking optimism around an interim US–Iran peace deal, which has improved global risk appetite and reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

The Japanese yen showed limited strength despite a Bank of Japan rate hike, as the move was widely expected and already priced in by markets.

Overall currency movements remained subdued in early Asian trade as investors avoided large positions ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision.

Major global currencies were stable, with the euro trading at $1.1611 and the British pound at $1.3430.

Market participants remain focused on central bank guidance, which is expected to drive near-term direction in forex markets.