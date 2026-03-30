Rupee Hits Historic Intra-Day Low Of 95.22 Against US Dollar On March 30, 2026

The Indian rupee pared early gains and touched a record intra-day low of 95.22 against the US dollar on March 30, 2026. |

Mumbai: The rupee pared its initial gains and hit a historic low of 95.22 in intra-day trade on Monday, rising oil prices, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and a strong dollar environment continuing to keep pressure on the currency. The rupee, which opened on a strong note after the Reserve Bank brought down the net open position that banks can keep overnight at USD 100 million, erased the gains and fell 160 paise from its opening level.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 93.62 and then gained further ground to 93.57 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 128 paise from its previous close. However, it failed to sustain the momentum and fell to an all-time intra-day low of 95.22 against the American currency. On Friday, the rupee slumped by a massive 89 paise to close at a historic low of 94.85 against the US dollar.

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Forex traders said the USD/INR pair is facing pressure from the elevated dollar index and crude oil prices. Safe-haven demand is keeping the dollar index firm above the 100 mark, limiting any meaningful recovery in the rupee. Moreover, rising geopolitical tensions quickly reflected in oil prices, and Brent crude surged as fears of supply disruptions increased, they added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.15 per cent lower at 100.30. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at USD 115.50 per barrel, up 2.60 per cent, in futures trade. On the domestic equity market front, Sensex tumbled 1,733.78 points to 71,849.44, while the Nifty slumped 528.45 points to 22,291.15. Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 4,367.30 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

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