Rupee gains 5 paise to close at 81.66 against US dollar

The rupee reversed losses from early in the session to end nearly flat against a resurgent dollar, defying a broader sell-off in risk assets as sentiment was dented by rare and widespread demonstrations against stringent Covid restrictions in China, rattling investors globally.

After opening at 81.7887 per dollar, the rupee was last at 81.6687, compared to its previous close of 81.6862 on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors have rediscovered their liking for Indian equities, making a net investment of Rs 369.08 crore in November in hopes of an end to the aggressive rate hikes and positivity about overall macroeconomic trends.