Rupee Falls To Record Low Of 93.24 Against Dollar, 5 Key Reasons Behind Sharp Decline Explained

Rupee Hits All-Time Low |

Mumbai: The Indian rupee has fallen to a record low of 93.24 against the US dollar on March 20. This is the first time the currency has crossed the 93 mark. The fall did not happen suddenly, but due to several global and domestic factors working together.

Sharp Rise In Crude Oil Prices

One of the biggest reasons for the rupee’s fall is the sharp increase in crude oil prices. Due to tensions in West Asia, oil supply is under threat. Brent crude has risen to around USD 120 per barrel. India imports most of its oil, so higher prices increase demand for dollars, weakening the rupee.

West Asia Conflict And Global Tensions

The ongoing conflict involving the US, Iran, and the Gulf region has created uncertainty in global markets. In such situations, investors prefer safer assets like the US dollar. This leads to pressure on emerging market currencies like the rupee.

Heavy Selling By Foreign Investors

Foreign investors have pulled out more than $8 billion from Indian markets in March so far. This is the biggest outflow since January 2025. When foreign investors sell, they convert money into dollars, which increases dollar demand and weakens the rupee further.

Strong Dollar And High Interest Rates

The US Federal Reserve has kept interest rates high at around 3.5 percent to 3.75 percent. This has strengthened the dollar. A strong dollar makes other currencies weaker. Experts believe that high interest rates may continue for longer, keeping pressure on emerging markets.

Inflation And Growth Concerns

Rising oil prices also increase inflation in India. According to estimates, every USD 10 rise in oil prices can push inflation up by around 0.5 percent. Inflation for FY27 is now expected to be around 4.5 percent. Higher inflation can slow economic growth and reduce investor confidence.