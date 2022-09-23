Rupee falls to all-time low of 81.18 against US dollar

Rupee falls 11 paise to 79.82 against US dollar in early trade |

On Friday, the Indian rupee fell through the 81-mark to a new record low versus the US dollar, while the 10-year bond yield increased by 6 basis points to a more than two-month high as a result of the rise in US treasury yields.

The rupee hit an all-time low of 81.13 against the dollar after starting the day at 81.03. At 9:15 a.m., the rupee was down 0.33% from its previous closing of 80.87 to 81.15 per dollar.