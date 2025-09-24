 Rupee Falls 7 Paise From All-Time Closing Low To 88.80 Against US Dollar, Dragged Down By Tariff & H-1B Visa Issues
Rupee Falls 7 Paise From All-Time Closing Low To 88.80 Against US Dollar, Dragged Down By Tariff & H-1B Visa Issues

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 7 paise from its all-time closing low to 88.80 against US dollar in early trade on Wednesday dragged down by tariff and H-1B visa issues amid persistent foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said rupee is hovering near its all-time low level as enhanced US tariffs on Indian goods as well as US H-1B visa fee hike dented investor sentiments.Moreover, investors' risk-aversion and trade policy uncertainty has also exacerbated the rupee’s depreciation.

"We may see new lows this week towards 89.00 before a pullback could be seen to enable importers to buy dollars," he said.Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 per cent higher at 97.35.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.24 per cent higher at USD 67.79 per barrel in futures trade.On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex dropped 380.48 points to 81,721.62 in early trade, while the Nifty declined 106.45 points to 25,063.05.Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,551.19 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

