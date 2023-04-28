 Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 81.82 against US dollar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee falls 3 paise to close at 81.82 against US dollar

Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 81.82 against US dollar

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.51 per cent to 102.02.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 81.82 against US dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee pared all its initial gains to settle lower by 3 paise at 81.82 (provisional) against the US currency on Friday amid a strong greenback overseas.

However, the strong sentiment in the domestic equities market restricted the depreciating bias in the rupee, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.77 against the dollar and finally closed at 81.82 (provisional), down 3 paise from its previous close.

During the day, the rupee witnessed a high of 81.72 and a low of 81.85 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 81.79 against the US currency.

Read Also
Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: UltraTech Cement net profit dips to Rs 1,670.10 cr, Mahindra Finance net...
article-image

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.51 per cent to 102.02.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.45 per cent to USD 78.72 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated on a strong US Dollar and a recovery in crude oil prices. However, positive domestic equities and FII inflows cushioned the downside, Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

The US Dollar strengthened on strong earnings by IT companies and as US inflation data released on Thursday were elevated, raising expectations of a hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on the rise in risk appetite in global markets and fresh inflows from foreign investors. However, a strong US Dollar may prevent a sharp upside in the rupee," Choudhary said.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on April 28: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...
article-image

Traders may remain cautious ahead of India's fiscal deficit and core PCE deflator from the US, which is the preferred gauge of inflation used by the US Federal Reserve, Choudhary said, adding that "We expect USD/INR spot to trade in between 81.30 to 82.20 in the near-term".

Share market

The markets on Friday closed in green for the third consecutive day with Sensex up by 463.06 points at 61,112.44, Nifty was at 18,052.70 with a gain of 137.65 points. Wipro, Nestle, ITC, LT and Reliance were among the gainers whereas Mahindra and Mahindra, HDFC, HUL, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

FIIs

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,652.95 crore, according to exchange data.

With input from PTI

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: UltraTech Cement net profit dips to Rs 1,670.10 cr, Mahindra Finance net...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: UltraTech Cement net profit dips to Rs 1,670.10 cr, Mahindra Finance net...

Instagram founder's app Artifact uses AI to summarise news articles into pointers

Instagram founder's app Artifact uses AI to summarise news articles into pointers

Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 81.82 against US dollar

Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 81.82 against US dollar

Closing bell: Markets close in green; Sensex at 61,112.44, Nifty at 18,052.70

Closing bell: Markets close in green; Sensex at 61,112.44, Nifty at 18,052.70

Maximise returns by fixed deposits laddering during the current repo rate regime

Maximise returns by fixed deposits laddering during the current repo rate regime