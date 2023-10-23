 Rupee Declines 3 Paise To 83.15 Against Dollar In Early Trade
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Declines 3 Paise To 83.15 Against Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Declines 3 Paise To 83.15 Against Dollar In Early Trade

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.12 per cent to 106.30.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Rupee Declines 3 Paise To 83.15 Against Dollar In Early Trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee declined 3 paise to 83.15 against the US dollar in a restricted trade on Monday due to a stronger greenback in overseas markets and foreign fund outflows.

A correction in crude oil prices and firm domestic stock markets in opening trade capped the losses of the rupee, according to forex dealers.

The local unit opened lower by 3 paise at 83.15 against the greenback at the interbank foreign exchange market.

The rupee moved in a tight range of 83.15 to 83.09 against the dollar in morning deals before trading at 83.15. It had closed almost flat at 83.12 on Friday.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have withdrawn over Rs 12,000 crore from Indian equities so far this month, mainly due to a sustained rise in US bond yields and the uncertain environment resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 65,378.12, Nifty Above 19,500
article-image

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.12 per cent to 106.30.

Oil prices eased on Monday with the global oil benchmark Brent crude declining 0.79 per cent to USD 91.43 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex rose 9.55 points or 0.01 per cent to 65,407.17 points while broader Nifty was up 3.8 points or 0.02 per cent at 19,546.45 points.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Bank Shares Climb Over 1% On Strong Q2 Numbers

ICICI Bank Shares Climb Over 1% On Strong Q2 Numbers

Wagh Bakri Director Parag Desai Passes Away At 49; Netizens Remember Business Leader & Question...

Wagh Bakri Director Parag Desai Passes Away At 49; Netizens Remember Business Leader & Question...

Wagh Bakri Director Parag Desai, Injured In Attack By Stray Dogs, Dies Due To Brain Haemorrhage At...

Wagh Bakri Director Parag Desai, Injured In Attack By Stray Dogs, Dies Due To Brain Haemorrhage At...

Gold, Silver Prices Fall On October 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Fall On October 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Rupee Declines 3 Paise To 83.15 Against Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Declines 3 Paise To 83.15 Against Dollar In Early Trade