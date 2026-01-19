Rupee Breaches 91/USD Mark 2nd Time In A Month, Ends 14 Paise Lower At 90.92 Against US Dollar

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: The rupee breached the 91-a-dollar mark for the second time in a month before ending 14 paise down at 90.92 (provisional) against the greenback on Monday, as renewed concerns over global trade uncertainties accelerated foreign fund withdrawal.

Despite weak American currency and lower crude oil prices, selling pressure in domestic equities pushed the Indian currency downward, forex analysts said.

Investors were also concerned after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on European countries if they resisted his plan to control Greenland.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.68 and slid past the crucial 91.01 against the greenback during the session. It finally settled 14 paise lower at 90.92 (provisional) against the dollar, just 1 paise above its record low closing level.

On December 16, 2025, the rupee reached its lowest intra-day level of 91.14 and its lowest closing level of 90.93 against the American currency.

On Friday, the rupee crashed 44 paise to settle near its lowest level at 90.78 against the US dollar, after losing 17 paise in the preceding two sessions.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said the rupee drifted lower for the fourth consecutive session amid persistent FII outflows and weak domestic markets. Dollar demand from corporates and hedgers further pressured the rupee.

He said the rupee is expected to trade with a negative bias amid risk aversion in global markets, amid brewing geopolitical tensions between the US and European nations over control of Greenland.

"FII outflows and uncertainty over trade deal talks may also pressurise the rupee. However, a weak Dollar and easing tensions between the US and Iran may support the rupee at lower levels," Choudhary said and projected the USD-INR spot price to trade "in a range of Rs 90.60 to Rs 91.30".

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 98.97.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.94 per cent lower at USD 63.53 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex declined 324.17 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 83,246.18, while the Nifty fell 108.85 points or 0.42 per cent to 25,585.50.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4,346.13 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.Rupee breaches 91/USD mark 2nd time in a month, ends 14 paise lower at 90.92 against US dollar.

