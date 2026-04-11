Rudra Ecovation Advances Merger Process As NCLT Admits Second Motion Petition

Rudra Ecovation Limited has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench, for the admission of its second motion petition related to the proposed merger with Shiva Texfabs Limited. |

Chandigarh: Rudra Ecovation has taken a key step forward in its merger journey, with the tribunal allowing the process to move ahead to the next stage.

Clears NCLT Milestone

Rudra Ecovation Limited confirmed that the National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench-I, has admitted the second motion petition linked to its proposed merger with Shiva Texfabs Limited. The admission, granted on April 10, 2026, reflects regulatory acceptance of the company’s application for further proceedings under the merger framework.

Moves Process Forward

The second motion petition represents an advanced stage in the merger approval process. Typically filed after initial approvals and procedural compliances, its admission indicates that the proposal has met essential requirements for judicial consideration. This development allows the merger plan to progress toward final sanction, subject to additional scrutiny and completion of remaining formalities.

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Strengthens Consolidation Plans

The proposed merger between Rudra Ecovation and Shiva Texfabs is part of a broader strategy to consolidate operations. While the filing does not provide financial specifics, such mergers are generally aimed at improving operational efficiency, optimizing resources, and enhancing scale. The progression of the petition signals continued commitment to executing this consolidation plan.

Regulatory Oversight Continues

The National Company Law Tribunal plays a central role in reviewing merger proposals, ensuring compliance with legal and stakeholder requirements. Admission of the petition does not constitute final approval but indicates that the case is ready for deeper evaluation. The process will continue through subsequent hearings and regulatory checks before the merger can be finalized.

Reflects Strategic Intent

Rudra Ecovation, formerly known as Himachal Fibres Limited, is pursuing structural changes to strengthen its business position. The merger is expected to align with long-term growth objectives, enabling the company to streamline its operations and improve competitiveness. The current development highlights a methodical approach toward achieving these strategic goals.

With the admission of the second motion petition, Rudra Ecovation moves closer to completing its merger with Shiva Texfabs, marking steady progress in its corporate restructuring efforts.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing dated April 11, 2026, and does not include information from external sources or independent verification.