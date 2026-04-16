Rubicon Research Acquires 85% Stake In Arinna Lifesciences For ₹175.92 Crore Entry Into CNS Market

Rubicon Research Limited has acquired an 85 percent stake in Arinna Lifesciences for approximately Rs 175.92 crore, valuing the company at Rs 200 crore. |

Mumbai: Rubicon Research is stepping deeper into India’s domestic pharma space, using a strategic acquisition to expand its presence in the central nervous system (CNS) therapies segment.

Acquisition Expands Market Entry

Rubicon Research Limited has announced the acquisition of an 85 percent equity stake in Arinna Lifesciences Limited, marking a significant move into the Indian CNS formulations market. The deal values Arinna at an enterprise value of Rs 200 crore, with the purchase consideration estimated at Rs 175.92 crore for the majority stake. The acquisition is expected to be completed within 30 days, subject to standard closing conditions.

Strong Portfolio and Reach

Arinna brings with it a portfolio of more than 60 brands focused on chronic therapies, particularly in CNS-related conditions. The company has built a network of over 4,000 prescribers supported by a well-established distribution ecosystem that includes distributors, stockists, and retail pharmacies across India. This infrastructure gives Rubicon immediate access to a broad domestic market and strengthens its commercial footprint.

Strategic Growth Alignment

The acquisition aligns with Rubicon’s strategy of leveraging its intellectual property and chronic product portfolio to drive growth in key therapeutic areas. CNS therapies have remained a core focus for the company, and Arinna’s presence strengthens its ability to deliver differentiated products, including specialty formulations and drug-device combinations. The move also allows Rubicon to deploy its established research-driven business model in the domestic formulations segment.

Financial and Operational Context

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Arinna reported provisional revenue of Rs 56.7 crore and EBITDA of Rs 9.5 crore. The transaction price of Rs 158.53 per share reflects adjustments for net cash and other factors. Following the acquisition, Arinna’s founder Vivek Seth will retain a 15 percent stake and continue as Managing Director, ensuring continuity in leadership and operations.

Building Future Capabilities

Rubicon highlighted that strategic acquisitions have been central to its expansion strategy, enabling entry into new segments such as US-branded specialty products and nasal formulations in previous years. The company plans to combine Arinna’s capabilities with its R&D and global manufacturing strengths to scale operations and drive long-term growth in India.

With this acquisition, Rubicon Research is positioning itself to strengthen its domestic presence while leveraging its global capabilities to build a diversified and scalable pharmaceutical business.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.