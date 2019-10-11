Rs 76,600 crore in SBI loot written off

Mumbai: The bad loan scenario is getting murkier and murkier. It is understood that the State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank, has written off bad loans worth Rs 76,600 crore of 220 defaulters who owed more than Rs 100 crore each.

It is clear that the banks have a very different yardstick when it comes to the rich and the mighty. An individual who defaults on a petty EMI is hounded by recovery agents, day in and out, while the affluent seem to be getting away with daylight loot.

As of March 31, 2019, the SBI has declared as unrecoverable outstanding worth Rs 37,700 crore that 33 borrowers, with loans of Rs 500 crore and more, owed to it.

This information, which has been furnished by the RBI to CNN-News18 under the Right to Information Act, gives the bank-wise break-up where loans worth more than Rs 100 crore and Rs 500 crore were written off as of March 31 this year.

A total of Rs 2.75 lakh crore has been written off for entities that borrowed Rs 100 crore or more from scheduled commercial banks. Also, Rs 67,600 crore was declared as bad debt for loans of Rs 500 crore and more.