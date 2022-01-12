Rs 30 cr India Online Poker Championship 2022 announced; set to begin from January 20

Quadrific Media Private Limited, gaming tech group, with skill-based games such as poker, rummy, and other gaming formats, has announced its 12th edition of India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) this month.

The 18-day long series will commence from January 20 and is scheduled to go on till February 06 with a whopping 30 Crore GTD.

IOPC first started in 2015 with just 6.5 lakhs in GTD, today it is Rs 30 crore. Over 4000 players played the last edition and the winner of the crown took home 57 lakhs.

The 12th edition of IOPC will host 116 events in total across 18 days, with buy-ins from just 500 with tournaments. The Champion of the IOPC Main Event will be rewarded with a 24 K Gold Medallion with diamond studs crown and jaw-dropping amount of up to Rs 3.5 crore GTD.

Amin Rozani, Group CEO, Quadrific Media Pvt Ltd said, “Strategy games that are tactical and skill-based like Poker are spearheading the online gaming ecosystem for the past few years. We are excited to announce the 12th edition of our flagship tournament, India Online Poker Championship. The game inspires millions of intellectuals who can apply their skill set and knowledge in the best interest of the game and win high-end prizes”.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:18 PM IST