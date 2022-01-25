RPG Life Sciences Q3 net up 14% at Rs 15 cr

RPG Life Sciences stated that its net profit increased 14 per cent to Rs 14.63 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company stated that revenue from operations rose to Rs 116.19 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 107.72 crore in the year-ago period, RPG Life Sciences said.

''Domestic formulations business recorded a robust growth both in value and volumes. While life cycle management initiatives helped legacy brands register healthy growth, our new product portfolio is also witnessing impressive uptake,'' said RPG Life Sciences Managing Director Yugal Sikri.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:31 PM IST