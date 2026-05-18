Royal Enfield Plans ₹2,500 Crore Greenfield Facility In Andhra Pradesh

Eicher Motors Limited announced that its motorcycle brand Royal Enfield plans to acquire land in Andhra Pradesh. |

Mumbai: Royal Enfield, the mid-size motorcycle brand owned by Eicher Motors Limited, has announced plans to establish a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Tada (Tirupati), Andhra Pradesh, with an estimated investment of around Rs 2,500 crore.

The company said the expansion project will be implemented in phases, subject to board approval and future market demand conditions. The move comes as Royal Enfield’s current production capacity of around 14.6 lakh motorcycles annually is nearing full utilisation.

Capacity Expansion Plans Continue

Earlier in February 2026, Royal Enfield had announced an additional Rs 958 crore investment for capacity expansion at its Cheyyar facility in Tamil Nadu. That expansion is expected to increase the company’s total manufacturing capacity to 20 lakh units annually.

B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, said the Andhra Pradesh investment would support the company’s next phase of growth and further strengthen its manufacturing network in India.

He added that Royal Enfield already has more than 100 retail and service outlets in Andhra Pradesh and has generated over 1,200 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.

Global Growth Momentum

Royal Enfield currently operates four manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu and seven CKD assembly plants globally across Bangladesh, Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Argentina and Colombia. The company also runs more than 3,200 stores across India and over 80 countries worldwide.

The motorcycle maker crossed 1.2 million unit sales in FY26, marking its second consecutive year of selling over one million motorcycles.

The company also ranked highest in two-wheeler initial quality in the 2025 J.D. Power India study and secured the top position in the FADA Dealer Satisfaction Survey.

Additionally, Royal Enfield was ranked third among the world’s strongest automobile brands in the Brand Finance Automotive Industry 2026 report.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and exchange filing without independent verification or additional inputs.