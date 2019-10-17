Rotary Club of Bombay transforms lives at Gumbadpada

Mumbai: The Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) India's premier club of its kind has set up a Solar-based Integrated Rural Development Project at Gumbadpada Village in Mokhada block. This unique project uses solar power as a pivot to bring about a 5-Point rural transformation in the village. It impacts Health, Social Security, Livelihoods, Education and Sanitation. The Rotary project was project was executed by Chirag Rural Development Foundation and their on-ground partner Diganta Swaraj Foundation.

Says Preeti Mehta President Rotary Club of Bombay, " We wanted to ensure that water from the Warghadpada Dam reaches the little hamlet and brings about a transformation in Gumbadpada and the neighboring extension of Aasranagar, impacting the lives of more than 345 villagers belonging to tribal communities of Mahadev Koli, Varli, Katkari, and Thakur." Gumbadpada is a poorly electrified village which experiences load shedding for more than 12 hours a day and during monsoons there is no electricity at all.

Adds Pratibha Pai Founder of Chirag Rural Development Foundation, "Street lights will ensure villagers can walk around post sunset without worrying about scorpions and snakes and the portable solar lanterns will help them outdoors as well". Says Madhusudhan Daga Chairman Rotary Environment Committee, "This has been a truly inspiring experience for all of us. In fact we are already examining another proposal which came spontaneously from the ladies of a neighbouring village who pleaded with us to replicate this for them as well."