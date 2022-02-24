RossellTechsys wins Boeing contract to manufacture wire harnesses for T-7A Red Hawk Platform

RossellTechsys has announced it has won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply wire harnesses for the global aerospace company's T-7A Red Hawk.

Rossell, as part of the Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) strategic agreement, will be manufacturing Electrical Wiring and Interconnect System (EWIS) parts.

The deliveries will continue through FY 2032, covering a total of 84 unique parts. The initial focus will be on manufacturing Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) I and II and Full Rate Production (FRP) 3 and 4. All parts will be manufactured at Rossell's Center of Excellence" (CoE), set-up exclusively for Boeing, it said.

"We are excited about the opportunity to manufacture EWIS parts for the advanced Boeing T-7A Red Hawk," said Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, Chief Executive Officer, RossellTechsys.

"The T-7A, a first-of-its-kind platform, built using a digital thread and indigenous manufacturing of its components, is an important step in our commitment to the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision," said Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India.

RossellTechsys has also manufactured EWIS parts for the Engineering and Manufacturing Design (EMD) and Flight Test (FT) versions of the T-7A Red Hawk. Rossell, to date, has manufactured over 100,000 EWIS parts for Boeing. "RossellTechsys, building parts for the T-7A wings, forward fuselage and empennage is a testimony to this contribution," said Rishab Gupta, Director, Rossell India Limited.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 01:35 PM IST