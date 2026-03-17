Robotics Firm Kody Technolabs Draws Investor Attention, Share Price Jumps 775% In 1 Year

Company Sees Sharp Growth. |

Ahmedabad: Kody Technolabs, a robotics-focused company, has caught investor attention after delivering strong financial growth and a sharp rise in its stock price. The company currently has a market capitalisation of around Rs 1,877 crore, with its share price (CMP) near Rs 2,945.

In the past one year, the stock has surged nearly 775 percent, making it one of the high-performing SME stocks in the market.

Strong Financial Performance

The company reported impressive growth in the first half of FY25. Its revenue increased from Rs 6 crore to Rs 40 crore, marking a 560 percent rise year-on-year.

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Operating margins also improved significantly from 20 percent to 35 percent, showing better efficiency and cost control.

Profit saw the biggest jump, rising from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore, an increase of 1,175 percent. These numbers highlight the company’s fast growth in a short period.

Focus On Robotics Solutions

Kody Technolabs operates in the fast-growing robotics sector in India. The company offers unique robot models and provides end-to-end automation solutions.

Its robots are used across different industries, including hotels and factories. This wide range of applications makes the company stand out in the automation space.

Why Investors Are Interested?

The company is benefiting from the rising demand for robotics and automation in India. Businesses are increasingly adopting technology to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Kody Technolabs’ ability to deliver complete automated solutions has helped it gain attention in this growing market.

Key Risks To Consider

Despite strong growth, there are important risks. The stock belongs to the SME segment, where the minimum investment size is high—around Rs 1.47 lakh for 50 shares.

The stock has already seen a sharp rise of 8.5 times in one year, which may lead to volatility. Also, the company has a limited trading history, making it riskier for investors.

Kody Technolabs is emerging as a fast-growing player in India’s robotics space. While its financial growth and stock performance are impressive, investors should carefully consider the risks before making any decisions.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Investors should conduct their own research and consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions in such high-risk stocks.