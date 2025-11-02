Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Massive Market Crash, Says Gold & Bitcoin Will Shield Investors From Financial Meltdown

Kiyosaki Warns of a Global Economic Collapse. |

Mumbai: Financial author and “Rich Dad Poor Dad” creator Robert Kiyosaki has issued another dire warning about an impending global economic crash, urging investors to protect their wealth through gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki said, “MASSIVE CRASH BEGINNING: Millions will be wiped out. Protect yourself. Silver, gold, Bitcoin, Ethereum investors will protect you.”

‘Massive Crash’ Could Impact Millions



According to Kiyosaki, traditional financial systems are increasingly vulnerable due to over-reliance on “paper money.” He argues that hard assets and digital currencies offer more stability and real value during economic turmoil. He believes that investors holding precious metals and cryptocurrencies will be better protected if markets collapse.

Past Warnings and Market Volatility



This is not the first time Kiyosaki has predicted financial distress. Following a sharp crypto market fall in October — triggered by U.S. tariffs on China — he reiterated similar concerns. Those tariffs, reaching up to 100%, caused Bitcoin to drop from USD 122,000, erasing nearly USD 19 billion in leveraged positions within hours.



As per Coin Central, Bitcoin currently trades at USD 110,079, down 7.1 percent over the month, while Ethereum has fallen 12 percent in the same period, showing continued market volatility.

The Case for Hard Assets



Kiyosaki insists that both traditional and digital financial systems are built on “paper promises” and lack tangible backing. He advocates shifting investments toward real assets like gold and silver, along with digital currencies, to hedge against potential economic breakdowns.

Experts and Community Reactions



Market experts remain divided. Critics say Kiyosaki’s crash predictions have persisted for over a decade, often aligning with short-term corrections rather than full-scale collapses. However, some analysts agree, citing America’s USD 35 trillion debt and rising deficits as warning signs.



Meanwhile, voices within the crypto community argue that such fear-driven predictions often precede market rebounds, with Bitcoin’s stability above USD 110,000 seen as a sign of resilience.