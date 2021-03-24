R.K. Sharma – Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects newly electrified Hapa – Bhatiya section of WR’s Rajkot Division

Western Railway is contributing immensely in the infrastructural development of railways in Gujarat and in the last few years, tremendous boost has been given to gauge conversion, electrification, doubling and other infrastructural upgradations along with enhancement of passenger amenities. Western Railway has once again accomplished a great feat of completing the electrification work of the Hapa -Bhatiya section (109 RKM / 133 TKM) of Rajkot division. R.K. Sharma – Commissioner of Railway Safety conducted an inspection of entire section on 18 &19th March, 2021 and speed trial with electric loco was successfully completed on 19th March, 2021.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inspected the newly electrified section of Hapa - Kanalus (High rise OHE upto Kanalus) & Khambaliya- Bhatiya section of Rajkot Division and the speed trial was also conducted successfully on 19th March, 2021with maximum permissible sectional speed of 110 kmph. The work of electrification was undertaken by Railway Electrification (RE) unit Ahmedabad in collaboration with Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL) & Rajkot division. Rajkot Division has nearly five sidings in this section. The completion of electrification work of Hapa- Bhatiya section will provide connectivity by electric traction which in turn will result increase the revenue of Railway by increasing tonnage hauled.