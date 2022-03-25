Ritesh Kumar, ex-EY, IndusLaw partner, joins Reshamandi as CFO

ReshaMandi, digital ecosystem for natural fibre supply chain, starting from farm-to-fashion has appointed Ritesh Kumar Talreja as the Chief Financial Officer effective March 21, 2022. In his new role, Talreja will lead the company’s finance function where he will manage Corporate Development from a debt raising and M&A standpoint.



Talreja has a rich experience of over 14+ years in advising businesses on matters pertaining to fundraising, mergers & acquisition, structuring private equity investments and other corporate transactional matters in public and private space. Previously, he was leading the IndusLaw’s Tax practice group as its Executive Director. Prior to that, he spent 10 years at EY India, including advising clients in the areas of corporate governance, risk management and business performance improvement during this stint, the company said in a statement.

Mayank Tiwari, Founder & CEO, ReshaMandi, said, “We are thrilled to have Ritesh on board. His extensive experience in corporate law and financial control will enable us to chart a solid growth path. I am confident that his expertise will help our company grow by huge leaps. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his impressive track record of execution and achieving results qualifies him to lead our finance operations.”



Commenting on his appointment, Ritesh Kumar Talreja said, “I am excited by the opportunity and responsibility that comes with being the CFO of a fast growing company such as Reshamandi. I will be working closely with the Founders on significant areas like establishing an effective financial infrastructure, ensuring compliance, leading fundraising conversations, financial planning and analysis, and cash flow tracking.”



Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:58 AM IST