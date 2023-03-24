 RITES secures new order of Rs 77 crore
The likely cost of work for the consultancy project comes around Rs 122 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
RITES along with a JV partner has secured a Project Management Consultancy work under Assam Health System Strengthening Project. The likely cost of work for the consultancy project comes around Rs 122 crore. In this project RITES is the lead partner. The RITES’ fees in the work order is around Rs 77 crore.

RITES shares

The shares of RITES Limited on Friday closed at Rs 348.60, down by 2.67 per cent.

