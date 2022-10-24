RIL to commission MJ gas condensate field by year-end | Reliance

Reliance Industries Ltd will commission its deepwater MJ gas condensate field in Bay of Bengal block KG-D6 by year end, boosting natural gas output to 30 per cent of India's total.

"With respect to the MJ gas condensate field project being pretty much on track, for the first gas production by the end of the year," said Sanjay Roy, senior vice-president for exploration and production, Reliance Industries Ltd, at an investor call post announcement of the company's second quarter earnings.

MJ is the third and last of a set of discoveries that Reliance and its partner bp are developing in the eastern offshore block. The two will use a floating production system at the high sea in the Bay of Bengal to bring to production the deepest gas discovery in the KG-D6 block.

"The offshore installation campaign has been completed. So, the subsea production system has been installed. The Phase-II drilling and completion campaign is currently underway, and we've completed one well, then we are on track for completion on seven wells," Roy said.

The FPSO Ruby, which was built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea, is now at anchorage in Kakinada, India after completion of sea trials and commissioning of the hull and topsides.

After receiving the necessary approvals and loading of materials, the vessel will move to the field's location on Krishna Godavari basin Block for hook-up, offshore testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning activities.