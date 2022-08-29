RIL AGM 2022: From 5G rollout by Diwali to launching Jio Cloud PC - Here are 10 major takeaways from Mukesh Ambani's speech

RIL AGM 2022: Major takeaways from Mukesh Ambani's speech |

Addressing the 45th Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the much-anticipated Reliance Jio 5G network rollout during the Diwali season in the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, adding by December 2023, Jio aims to bring 5G service across all towns in India.

Here are 10 major takeaways from RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani's speech at the company's 45th AGM

1. Jio standalone 5G to be rolled out in selective cities by Diwali, 2022. By December 2023, we aim to bring 5G service all across India, said Mukesh Ambani

2. Reliance has committed ₹2 lakh crore investment for 5G announcement, says Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

3. Mukesh Ambani says Jio 5G will be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network. Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependencies on our 4G network.

4. 5G gives ultra-high fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. We are calling it #JioAirFiber. With JioAirFiber, it will be really easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet: Akash Ambani.

5. Reliance launches Jio Cloud PC - it will bridge the digital divide bringing "virtual PC" leveraging Jio AIR FIBER (5G FWA) to the masses. Using JioAirFiber, customers can opt to use a virtual PC - Jio Cloud PC. No upfront investments, no upgrades. A super-affordable way to bring the power of a PC, even multiple PCs, to every Indian home and business: Kiran Thomas, President, RIL.

6. With 5G being rolled out in India, the current 800 million connected internet devices will double to 1.5 billion connected internet devices in just a year, says Akash Ambani.

7. Mukesh Ambani announces an important partnership with Qualcomm. This is a significant development for semiconductor manufacturing in India.

8. Our media business achieved its highest growth last year. Our national channels, CNN-News18, CNBC-TV18, and News18 India are consistently ranked Number 1: Mukesh Ambani

9. Our Entertainment arm, Viacom18 consolidated its leadership position with a high-decibel entry into Sports, bagging digital rights of IPL for 5 years. Viacom18 is also aggressively investing in movie rights and original content for OTT: Mukesh Ambani

10. Reliance Retail, the retail arm of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, is set to foray into the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment. “I am excited to announce that this year, we will launch our fast-moving consumer goods business. The objective of this business is to develop and deliver high quality, affordable products which solve every Indian's daily needs,” said Isha Ambani