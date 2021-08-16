Rhiti Group partners with Kanodia Group to launch ‘RDX Play’, a short video creation platform

Rhiti Group, a conglomerate across sports, health & fitness, branded retailing, and film production, along with Kanodia Group, today announced the launch of RDX Play, an entertainment platform focused on discovering and promoting talent in India. The platform aims to engage the creators & audiences, across all age groups to bring the best talent, with original short videos and movies.

As part of its offering, the platform also helps to create and consume community-based content. RDX play will enable users to make short videos and earn from peer-to-peer gifting and create a music channel and monetize their premium content. It will be a one-stop platform for free and unlimited content, especially music and videos providing musicians, actors, lyricists and singers an opportunity to record, publish & publicize their compositions, it said in a press statement. RDX Play will further help them monetize their content through record label deals, banner and video advertisements. The platform will feature experts and influencers from across multiple genres to inspire people to create newer & fresher content for RDX’s user base.

The unique talent identified through this platform will stand a chance to get a break in the movies produced by Arun Pandey, the producer of MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, along with Inspired Entertainment. The shooting for the first movie will start in the month of September and these movies will be launched on popular OTT platforms.

Pandey, MD & CEO, Rhiti Group said “RDX aims to be an open, inclusive and safe environment for the users to express themselves and have the freedom to create and share content with other users. RDX is a ‘Local ke liye Vocal to make global’ App we wish to reach out to the far-reaching corners of India, help and motivate people to fulfill their aspirations".

Vishal Kanodia, MD, Kanodia Group said, “Increased Internet penetration accompanied by growing smartphone user base especially in tier 2 & tier 3 cities provides us with the opportunity to tap into great Indian flair that persists in the small towns and villages of our country”.

RDX Play will also focus on creative/studio services in tier 2 and 3 cities across the country.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 04:46 PM IST