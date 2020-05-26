Reverse migration to spur housing demand in Tier 2 & 3 cities, says report

Reverse migration can spur housing demand in Tier 2 & 3 cities postCOVID-19. Lucknow, Indore, Chandigarh, Kochi, Coimbatore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad are likely to see reverse migration from off-rostered urban professionals. NRIs looking to return to India amid dwindling job prospects — particularly from the US and the Europe (nearly 70% global cases).

ANAROCK in its report titled ‘India Real Estate: A Different World Post COVID-19’ said the realty sector is bracing itself for a very new post-COVID-19 world. One significant trend may be reverse migration spurring housing demand in Tier 2 & 3 cities,” says the ANAROCK report.

“Cities like Lucknow, Indore, Chandigarh, Kochi, Coimbatore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad would be the main beneficiaries of the reverse migration of professionals who have lost their jobs in the metros, or are likely to. These returnees will benefit from the cost of living and superior infrastructure that many Tier 2 and Tier 3 provide,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants. He added primary demand may skew towards rental housing — purchase demand would initially come from local investors keen to meet the rental demand. Many NRIs will also return to India amid dwindling job prospects, particularly in the US and European nations which account for nearly 70% global cases. For them, the top 7 cities would be the best options but many will consider smaller cities where they can be close to their families. Finding suitable job for reverse-migrating Indians in sma­ller cities may prove challenging.”