Retail Inflation Rises To 3.4% In March, Food Prices Push CPI Higher From February’s 3.21%

Retail inflation rose slightly to 3.4 percent in March from 3.21 percent in February, driven mainly by higher food prices. |

New Delhi: Retail inflation increased marginally to 3.4 percent in March compared to 3.21 percent in February, according to government data. This shows that prices continued to rise, but only at a slow and controlled pace.

Food Prices Push Inflation Up

Food inflation, which plays a major role in overall price levels, rose to 3.87 percent in March from 3.47 percent in the previous month. The increase in food prices contributed to the slight rise in overall inflation.

Rural Inflation Higher Than Urban

Inflation in rural areas stood at 3.63 percent, which was higher than urban inflation at 3.11 percent. This indicates that people in villages faced slightly more price pressure compared to those living in cities.

Overall, inflation remains under control despite a small increase, suggesting stable economic conditions with moderate price growth.