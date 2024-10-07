 Retail Boom: Tier II & III Cities To Add 25 Million Sq. Ft. Of Mall Space In 5 Years, North India Leads With 44% Of New Developments, Says JLL Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRetail Boom: Tier II & III Cities To Add 25 Million Sq. Ft. Of Mall Space In 5 Years, North India Leads With 44% Of New Developments, Says JLL Report

Retail Boom: Tier II & III Cities To Add 25 Million Sq. Ft. Of Mall Space In 5 Years, North India Leads With 44% Of New Developments, Says JLL Report

Developers are capitalising on these opportunities to meet the evolving needs of these emerging urban centers. It is interesting to note that the upcoming mall supply in these cities will be of a significant scale, with a projected average gross leasable area of approximately 375,000 sq ft.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Tier II and III cities are experiencing a surge in new retail supply, with 25 million sq. ft of retail developments expected to come on stream in next 5 years, according to JLL India. This expansion is driven by growing consumer demand, availability of land and a lack of quality retail developments in these markets until a few years back.

Developers are capitalizing on these opportunities to meet the evolving needs of these emerging urban centers. It is interesting to note that the upcoming mall supply in these cities will be of a significant scale, with a projected average gross leasable area of approximately 375,000 sq ft. Notably, four of these mall projects are particularly large-sized, each having a gross leasable area 1 million square feet.

Most of these urban centers are situated in state capitals or similar large cities with significant potential, serving a broader consumer base that includes many smaller satellite towns. This expansive reach offers developers the opportunity to create mid-scale and large-scale malls, significantly enhancing tenant mix and shopper experience.

“North India dominates the upcoming retail supply in Tier II and III cities, accounting for 44% of the total. Ludhiana, Jaipur, and Lucknow are the key cities driving this growth. In this region, a diverse mix of established and emerging regional developers are driving supply. This is followed by Southern India with a share of 30% with cities such as Coimbatore, Mallapuram, Thrissur and Trivandrum leading the supply. The eastern region will see a significant supply of 4.5 million sq ft, primarily led by Guwahati. In West India, major developers are coming up with large-scale, high-quality retail projects in cities such as Goa, Surat, and Ahmedabad," said Dr Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research and REIS, India, JLL.

FPJ Shorts
Cruel! Dog Owner Brutally Beats, Kills Stray Dog In Front Of His Pet In Mumbai's Vile Parle; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Cruel! Dog Owner Brutally Beats, Kills Stray Dog In Front Of His Pet In Mumbai's Vile Parle; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Warns Civic Officials Against Unauthorized Digging On Concretised Roads And Misuse Of Parking Areas
Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Warns Civic Officials Against Unauthorized Digging On Concretised Roads And Misuse Of Parking Areas
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches E-Ticketing System For Buses Using QR Codes For Cashless Commuting
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches E-Ticketing System For Buses Using QR Codes For Cashless Commuting
Upcoming IPO: Garuda Construction Raises ₹75 Crores From Anchor Investors Ahead Of October 8 Launch; Check Details
Upcoming IPO: Garuda Construction Raises ₹75 Crores From Anchor Investors Ahead Of October 8 Launch; Check Details
Read Also
New And Premium Formats Driving Growth In Indoor Amusement Centres Within Indian Retail, JLL Report...
article-image

Retailer confidence in these cities has grown due to the influx of high-quality supply from established developers. Premium and bridge-to-luxury brands are also venturing into these cities, driven by rising consumer aspirations and new opportunities for store openings.

Developers are also acquiring land parcels in strategic locations in these emerging cities to construct retail projects.

“In recent years, leading real estate developers have acquired land parcels in Tier II and III cities for retail development projects. Driven by growing consumer demand established developers have acquired land in these emerging cities.” said Rahul Arora, Head - Retail Services & Office Leasing Advisory, Senior Managing Director (Karnataka, Kerala) India, JLL.

In some cases, the developers are planning to develop mixed-use developments which will include retail, F&B, offices and hospitality as part of the developments.

Read Also
Mumbai's Residential Sales Value Expected To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore By 2030, According To JLL
article-image

Apart from developers, institutional investors are also focusing on Tier II and III cities for developing retail developments. While prime metro cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru emain the focus of retail real estate investment, a substantial portion of institutionally held assets are now also located in emerging urban centers across India.

The retail real estate landscape is ever evolving, with over 30% of institutionally held retail assets (approx. 9.12 million sq. ft) now located across 12 Tier II and Tier III cities. These cities include Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore and Nagpur in the West and Bhubaneswar in the East. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Investors' Wealth Erodes By ₹8.9 Lakh Cr As Sensex Tumbles For Sixth Straight Day

Investors' Wealth Erodes By ₹8.9 Lakh Cr As Sensex Tumbles For Sixth Straight Day

Upcoming IPO: Garuda Construction Raises ₹75 Crores From Anchor Investors Ahead Of October 8...

Upcoming IPO: Garuda Construction Raises ₹75 Crores From Anchor Investors Ahead Of October 8...

HDFC Bank To Sell Entire 100% Stake In HDFC Education For ₹192 Crore In Phased Transaction

HDFC Bank To Sell Entire 100% Stake In HDFC Education For ₹192 Crore In Phased Transaction

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Vs Comedian Kunal Kamra: Meme Mania Follows Heated Exchange,...

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Vs Comedian Kunal Kamra: Meme Mania Follows Heated Exchange,...

Retail Boom: Tier II & III Cities To Add 25 Million Sq. Ft. Of Mall Space In 5 Years, North India...

Retail Boom: Tier II & III Cities To Add 25 Million Sq. Ft. Of Mall Space In 5 Years, North India...