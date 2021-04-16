Results: RIIL Q4 net profit rises 12% to Rs 3 crore

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) has reported 12 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March as against Rs 2.69 crore in the year-ago period.

The sales declined 22.6 per cent to Rs 15.08 crore as against Rs 19.47 crore in the same period.

Total income was Rs 18.83 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to Rs 23.33 crore in Q4 FY20 while income from product transportation service increased marginally from Rs 8.02 crore to Rs 8.57 crore.

Income from other support services decreased from Rs 8.82 crore in Q4 FY20 to Rs 4.5 crore in Q4 FY21.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 4.53 crore for the year ended March 31.

"RIIL continues to provide infrastructure support services namely transportation of petroleum products and water through pipelines, construction machinery on hire, and other support services to Reliance Industries Group, with a substantial portion provided to Reliance Industries Ltd," it said.

"RIIL presently does not have any expansion plans on the anvil."