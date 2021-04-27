Results: Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit down 11% to Rs 1,166 crore

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported standalone net profit of Rs 1,166 crore for the January to March 31 quarter, down 11 per cent from Rs 1,292 crore year-on-year due to rising commodity prices, adverse foreign exchange fluctuation and lower gains on invested surplus.

But revenue from operations stood at Rs 24,024 crore, up 32 per cent as against Rs 18,199 crore in Q4 FY20 backed by strong double-digit growth.

In the December quarter, the country's largest car maker had profit after tax of Rs 1,941 crore.